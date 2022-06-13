Northern issues ‘do not travel’ warning to Derbyshire rail passengers during week of strike action

Northern Rail says industrial action is planned by the RMT union next Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

The operator is warning that journeys on dates in-between may also be disrupted due to displaced trains and changed shift patterns through to Sunday, June 26.

A “very limited timetable” is likely to be in operation as the industry will be prioritising essential routes on mainlines and routes in to major cities.

Northern Trains is asking customers not to travel on its services between June 21 and 26 because of industrial action by the RMT

Customers are urged to try to find alternative transport if their journey is essential.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our ability to get customers where they want to be will be significantly impacted and our advice, regrettably, is simply not to travel during the week of strike action.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action may cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any strikes.”

The RMT says it has called three days of national strike action in a dispute over pay and jobs.

The union claims that Network Rail and the train operating companies have staff to “multiyear pay freezes” and plan to cut thousands of jobs which will “make the railways unsafe”.