Tributes paid to 'true hero' Jordan Gatley - Derbyshire soldier killed fighting in Ukraine

Jordan Gatley died in the battle for the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which has seen intense fighting in recent days.

In a post Jordan’s father Dean Gatley said: “We received the devastating news that our son, Jordan, has been shot and killed in the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine.

"Jordan left the British Army in March this year to continue his career as a soldier in other areas.

"The war against Europe had begun so, after carful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help.

"We have had several messages from his team out there telling us of his wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job.

"His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many peoples lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces.

"Jordan and his team were so proud of the work they were doing and he often told me that the missions they were going on were dangerous, but necessary. He loved his job and we are so proud of him. He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts.”

Robert Largan MP for the High Peak shared the devastating news on his Facebook page.

He added: “My thoughts are with Jordan’s family.”

Jordan, aged 24, was from Glossop.

St Bartholomew's Church, in Church Minshull, put out a statement on social media.