Newly extended bus route set to link popular Peak District attractions and tourist hotspots with railway station

Getting to the Peak District will be even easier this summer – with a newly extended bus route connecting a number of popular attractions with Chesterfield Station.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

CrossCountry has partnered with Derbyshire County Council (DCC), East Midlands Railway (EMR) and bus operator Hulleys of Baslow to extend Chesterfield’s 170/A bus service between Chesterfield and Bakewell.

The extended service will link visitors to the Peak District directly from Chesterfield station seven days a week, all year round, for the first time.

The project – which officially launched on July 21 – is supported by Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire. The improvements to the service were funded by DCC’s £47 million bus service improvement plan fund.

Passengers will be able to get the bus directly from Chesterfield Station to the likes of Baslow and Bakewell. Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark HarveyPassengers will be able to get the bus directly from Chesterfield Station to the likes of Baslow and Bakewell. Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark Harvey
The extended service is being promoted by CrossCountry and EMR, with Hulleys offering a 25% discount on bus fares for passengers with valid rail tickets to encourage more leisure travel to the Peak District directly from Chesterfield Station.

The cross-industry project forms part of a wider initiative to improve connectivity between different modes of transport along the UK rail network.

Coun Charlotte Cupit, DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “It's great to see improvements to our public transport network that allow passengers to easily visit new places and enjoy everything that Derbyshire has to offer.

“The Peak District is a major tourist destination so making it simpler for visitors and locals to reach it in time for summer is fantastic. Sustainable and connected transport options are a main priority for us, and it's a pleasure to be able to fund projects to this end.”

L-R: Donna Adams (EMR), Garry Carr (EMR), Elizabeth Woodward (Derbyshire County Council), Lee Rowley MP for North East Derbyshire, Cllr Hobson (Derbyshire County Council), Ben Simkin (CrossCountry). Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark HarveyL-R: Donna Adams (EMR), Garry Carr (EMR), Elizabeth Woodward (Derbyshire County Council), Lee Rowley MP for North East Derbyshire, Cllr Hobson (Derbyshire County Council), Ben Simkin (CrossCountry). Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark Harvey
Ben Simkin, regional director at CrossCountry, said: “Working together with DCC, EMR and other organisations, we’re pleased we’ve been able to bring the new, extended bus service to Chesterfield station – improving public transport connectivity on one of our key routes.

“The new bus link – which will run seven days a week, all year round – allows us to help both local people and visitors on their journeys to the Peak District National Park in a smooth and sustainable way, directly from the national rail network.”

Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, said: “The news that the 170/A bus service from Chesterfield to Bakewell is fantastic news for our region. We all want to see better connectivity across our county and this extension helps to link those local bus services with the national rail services in Chesterfield.

“We’re lucky in Derbyshire to have the beautiful Peak District right on our doorstep and this extension will help drive more visitors to this as well as other attractions, boosting business in our county. I would like to thank CrossCountry, EMR, Hulleys and DCC for helping to make this extension a reality.”

Neil Grabham, customer services director at EMR, concluded: “We are pleased to work together with our local partners to help our customers better access the beauty of the Peak District in an environmentally friendly way.”

“The new bus links introduction has been perfectly timed for the start of the busy summer holiday period – providing a great option for families who want to explore the national park.”

