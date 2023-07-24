Take a look at these great photos showing what life was like in Derbyshire and Chesterfield during the 1960s
Take a pictorial journey back to the 1960s with some more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST
See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.
