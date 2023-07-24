News you can trust since 1855
Take a look at these great photos showing what life was like in Derbyshire and Chesterfield during the 1960s

Take a pictorial journey back to the 1960s with some more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

New Square, Chesterfield, in 1968. The photo shows the Market Hall, with the top of the clock tower looking rather different than it does today. Photo: Derbyshire Times

New Square, Chesterfield, in 1968. The photo shows the Market Hall, with the top of the clock tower looking rather different than it does today. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo: Star

The Derby Ram, symbolic of valour, determination and gallantry, is paraded at the flag breaking ceremony for the International Scout Ranboree at Chatsworth, in 1965. Phoro: Derbyshire Times

The Derby Ram, symbolic of valour, determination and gallantry, is paraded at the flag breaking ceremony for the International Scout Ranboree at Chatsworth, in 1965. Phoro: Derbyshire Times Photo: Nancy Fielder

It's full steam ahead as a locomotive crosses the Monsal Head viaduct. Phoito: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

It's full steam ahead as a locomotive crosses the Monsal Head viaduct. Phoito: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The opening day for the swimming pool at Chesterfield's Queen's Park leisure centre in May, 1969. The top board was THE place to show off your diving skills - for those brave enough! Photo: Derbyshire Times

The opening day for the swimming pool at Chesterfield's Queen's Park leisure centre in May, 1969. The top board was THE place to show off your diving skills - for those brave enough! Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo: Derbyshire Times

