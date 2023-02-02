New data reveals Derbyshire has the second lowest number of speeding offences across the country

Research by the International Drivers Association has ranked each police force area in England and Wales according to the number of speeding offences per capita.

The study analysed spending offence data between 2010 and 2020 for each region to establish where drivers are breaking the speed limit most frequently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire’s drivers were found to be some of the safest in the country – with the county registering the second lowest number of speeding offences, at just 1.24 per 1,000 people. The area has an annual average of 1,318 offences, from a population of 1,064,000.

Derbyshire drivers speed less frequently than their counterparts in almost every other county across England and Wales.

Durham was the county with the lowest number of speeders – while Lincolnshire was ranked as the worst area across England and Wales for speeding offences.

Despite London having the greatest number of speeding offences overall at 13,973, the city has the sixth-lowest rate (1.55 per 1,000 people) due to the greater number of drivers who live in the capital.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from International Drivers Association said: “This study offers a fascinating insight into the locations where drivers are more likely to put their foot down on the pedal and where more accidents may occur as a result.