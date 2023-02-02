Man charged with drink driving following collision in Derbyshire town
A man has been charged with drink driving following a collision in Glossop.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 12:10pm
Around 8.45pm on January 28 officers received a report of a car allegedly crashing into a wall on Woodhead Road, at the junction with Cemetery Road.
Officers attended and the driver was taken to hospital, but did not report any serious injuries.
Martin Dyson, of West Drive at Tintwistle, was arrested and charged with drink driving.
The 42-year-old has been bailed and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court in April.