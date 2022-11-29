New A61 Derby Road consultation launched for residents and commuters between Chesterfield and Alfreton

Following requests from local residents and councillors, Derbyshire County Council is launching a review of speed limits along the A61 from Chesterfield to Alfreton and have a set of possible changes for public comment.

Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “The launch of this consultation on speed limits along the A61 is the next step in our plan for Derby Road.

“As a local councillor in this area, I know there are certain points along the road where the current speed limits are a cause for concern, especially where there are houses or new junctions. This is why we are looking at speed limits in this area.

“If you live near the A61 or use the road, please take this chance to have your say.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We know that congestion is a key concern and issue on the A61, and thank you to everyone who took part in the recent congestion survey over the summer and autumn – we’ll be coming forward with updates on this shortly.

“But, linked to our wider plan for the road, and in response to requests from residents, this second consultation is a chance to have your say on speed limits right along the A61 from Alfreton to Chesterfield and whether there should be any changes.

“You can provide comments on individual parts of the A61, and whether there should be speed changes in certain places, or on the road as a whole.

“We’ll then have our third promised consultation relating to the plan for Derby Road, on proposed road improvement options specifically in Clay Cross as a result of the Clay Cross Town Deal, coming forward in the new year.”

The speed limits have been reviewed in line with Government and national guidance, as any speed limit review is done in Derbyshire.