Pair charged with attempted burglary after reports of break-in at Derbyshire golf club
A pair from Buxton have been charged with attempted burglary – after officers received reports of a break-in at a Derbyshire golf club.
Two men have been charged with attempted burglary following reports of a building at the Buxton & High Peak Golf Club, on Town End, being broken into during the evening of Sunday, October 30.
David King, of Alma Square, Fairfield, in Buxton and Carl Wilson, 44, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, have both been bailed to appear at court later this week.
Mr King, who is 31-years-old, will also face a charge of alleged attempted theft from a car, which had been parked on Fairfield Road on the same evening.
Both men are due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, December 1.