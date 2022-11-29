Police warn residents of village outside Chesterfield after reports of ‘suspicious males’ calling at properties

The Grassmoor Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of two suspicious males calling at properties on Mill Lane, Broom Avenue and the surrounding areas of Grassmoor.

An SNT spokesperson said: “If you are unsure, do not answer your door!”

Residents were urged to report any suspicious activity via 101/999 at the time it is witnessed. Anyone with further information or clear CCTV footage of this incident is asked to contact the force via 101.