Mercedes left stranded after trying to navigate flooded Derbyshire road – with drivers warned to avoid route
A Mercedes driver was forced to abandon their car on a flooded Derbyshire road – with others being urged to avoid the route.
At around 12.40pm today, Derbyshire Dales Police reported that the Tissington Ford on Bent Lane, just off the B5056 near Bradbourne, was closed due to flooding.
Motorists were warned not to attempt to cross the ford, with a black Mercedes becoming struck after trying to traverse the water.
Water levels in the Bradbourne Brook, the tributary which passes over the road, had increased amid a spell of heavy rainfall.
The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for waterways across the county – with drivers urged to avoid low-lying roads and footpaths close to any rivers.