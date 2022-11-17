At around 12.40pm today, Derbyshire Dales Police reported that the Tissington Ford on Bent Lane, just off the B5056 near Bradbourne, was closed due to flooding.

Motorists were warned not to attempt to cross the ford, with a black Mercedes becoming struck after trying to traverse the water.

Water levels in the Bradbourne Brook, the tributary which passes over the road, had increased amid a spell of heavy rainfall.

The car was stranded in the flood water along the road.