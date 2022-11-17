Dental Phobia conducted a survey of 5,000 people across the country – including Derbyshire – the results of which revealed a number of alarming dental statistics.

It found that men in Derbyshire wait an average of five years between check-ups and 45% do not go to the dentist at all unless they have a problem. Women wait an average of three years between check-ups and 35% only go if they have an issue.

The cost of living crisis is a key factor in patients opting to avoid the dentists, with 67% of respondents saying their biggest worry prior to an appointment is affordability.

New data has revealed that many Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents are opting against having their teeth checked – citing the cost of loving crisis and the shortage of NHS dentists as key factors.

Just under half of patients (46%) said a shortage of NHS dentists had put them off seeking treatment because they are worried a private dentist would be too expensive.

Derbyshire has 278 NHS dentists serving a population of 796,142 – or one NHS dentist for every 2,863 residents.

Chesterfield has a total of 19 NHS dentists, whereas Alfreton and Belper both have five. Matlock has three NHS dentists, the figure for Bakewell is two and Bolsover has just one.

The average gap between children’s dental appointments in Derbyshire has also topped 12 months for the first time – currently standing at 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Rhona Eskander, a world leader in dental care whose UK surgery has become a favourite for a host of celebrities, said: “Chesterfield is facing a dental timebomb if patients don’t get back into the habit of seeking regular check-ups.

“What is most worrying is that the cost of living crisis is forcing some parents to cut corners with their children’s teeth.

“Regular dental appointments are easy to put off and lots of people in Derbyshire got out of the habit of going to the dentist during Covid and have not returned.

“Patients end up losing their teeth because small cavities which could be fixed inexpensively when they first develop grow quickly without treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And more serious conditions such as the early signs of oral cancer – particularly important for patients who smoke and drink regularly – are often first spotted by dentists.