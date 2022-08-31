Men barred from flight at East Midlands Airport after ‘reckless’ comments about contents of their luggage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, August 30, the East Midlands Airport Police reported that two men were stopped from flying after comments concerning their luggage.

An EMAP spokesperson said: “This afternoon two adult males were denied flight boarding following inappropriate comments made to staff about the contents of their luggage.

“Such reckless statements are not acceptable and airlines correctly have a zero tolerance to such behaviour.”

The pair were not allowed to board their flight.

Officers had been patrolling the airport as part of Project Servator – an intelligence-led police deployment designed to disrupt a range of criminality at the site, including terrorism.