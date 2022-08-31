Men barred from flight at East Midlands Airport after ‘reckless’ comments about contents of their luggage
A pair of men were denied access to their flight from East Midlands Airport after making ‘reckless’ comments about their luggage.
On Tuesday, August 30, the East Midlands Airport Police reported that two men were stopped from flying after comments concerning their luggage.
An EMAP spokesperson said: “This afternoon two adult males were denied flight boarding following inappropriate comments made to staff about the contents of their luggage.
“Such reckless statements are not acceptable and airlines correctly have a zero tolerance to such behaviour.”
READ THIS: Police bid to trace pair after spate of vandalism and fires close to popular Peak District trail
Officers had been patrolling the airport as part of Project Servator – an intelligence-led police deployment designed to disrupt a range of criminality at the site, including terrorism.
The project sees officers deployed throughout the day and night, and includes both visible and less visible tactics, such as uniformed, plain-clothed and armed officers, vehicle checkpoints, CCTV, ANPR and other policing techniques.