Police bid to trace pair after spate of vandalism and fires close to popular Peak District trail

Derbyshire Police are investigating a number of incidents between Wednesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 17 – which saw woodland damaged close to the Monsal Trail in Wye Valley.

Young trees and signs had been pulled down or damaged, and fires are reported to have been set at the land near Chee Dale.

The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and officers are concerned about the impact of the damage and also the risks caused by the fire.

Anyone who recognises either of these individuals is urged to get in touch.

If you recognise the pictured man or woman, or have any information which could help with enquiries, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000494678:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101