Police bid to trace pair after spate of vandalism and fires close to popular Peak District trail
Police are searching for a man and woman after a series of incidents in woodland close to a popular Peak District trail.
Derbyshire Police are investigating a number of incidents between Wednesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 17 – which saw woodland damaged close to the Monsal Trail in Wye Valley.
Young trees and signs had been pulled down or damaged, and fires are reported to have been set at the land near Chee Dale.
The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and officers are concerned about the impact of the damage and also the risks caused by the fire.
Most Popular
-
1
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
-
2
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
3
Armed police arrest Derbyshire driver on M1 – and find thousands of pounds hidden in car
-
4
Parking charges to be reintroduced at Chesterfield Royal Hospital along with new ANPR barrier system
-
5
Police appeal to trace woman following theft in Derbyshire town centre
READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
If you recognise the pictured man or woman, or have any information which could help with enquiries, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000494678:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.