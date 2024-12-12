Meadowhall: Congestion warning issued by AA ahead of predicted record traffic levels

Experts are predicting traffic jams near Meadowhall, with record traffic levels expected late next week.

The AA have named hotspots up and down country where they expect to see the worst congestion on Friday December 20, with the M1 near the popular Sheffield destination shopping centre mentioned.

Drivers planning Christmas getaways are being warned to expect long queues, as the AA predicts that Friday, December 20 will be the busiest day on the roads during the festive period, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip.

That is more than the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since the AA began recording data in 2010.

The joint second worst days for traffic jams over the 2024 festive period are expected to be Saturday, December 21 and Monday, December 23, each with a predicted 22.7 million drivers set to his the roads.

So-called amber traffic warnings have been issued by the AA for all three days.

More than half of journeys over the Christmas period are anticipated to be less than 50 miles.

The AA said Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday may help spread festive journeys this year, but could also means more days of long delays as many people will embark on a getaway from work on Friday, December 20 followed by last-minute shopping trips and visits to friends and family.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day are expected to be the quietest days on the roads.