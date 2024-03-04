Matlock bus station makeover hits new delay due to Derbyshire County Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, regeneration work in the area around the Bakewell Road bus station and taxi rank began last month – a significant moment for a project which had seen a number of false starts and revisions over the past decade.

But with site preparation work completed, Derbyshire Dales District Council has been forced to revise its schedule once more to wait for partners in the county council’s highways department.

A spokesperson for the district said: “Following a specialist deep clean of the Bus Station building and other preparatory works, we can confirm there is an unfortunate delay in starting highway surfacing works due to be undertaken by Derbyshire County Council.

Matlock passengers will be waiting a little while longer for their new-look bus and taxi terminal. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)

“This part of the scheme will see the county council extend the bus lay-by, tarmac the footway between Spa Villas and Ostello Lounge and install a new bus shelter.”

They added: “Please note this is a temporary hold-up only and the overall scheme remains a priority for both councils.”

The hitch has arisen at a time when the highways department is beset by a backlog of work, with its teams reported to be working around the clock to fill more than 2,000 potholes a week and carry out more extensive resurfacing at blackspots which have arisen over the winter.

Some rural routes are closed entirely due to scale of engineering challenges, all while the county authority is trying to account for a major budget shortfall.

Further updates on the Matlock project are expected in the coming weeks but to make best use of time, the district council is working with its landscaping contractor to bring forward works to progress improvements on site including new gravelled sections and tree planting following the discharge of pre-commencement planning conditions.

It will then move on to the installation of large windows to create a comfortable waiting area for bus and taxi passengers and new seating.

Eventually the scheme will also incorporate real-time information boards, together with new street furniture, landscaping, tree planting, lighting and signage.