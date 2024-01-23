Derbyshire councils announce start of work to improve Matlock bus station and taxi rank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On-site preparations for the improvement of the bus station and taxi rank in Bakewell Road will be ongoing through February, with the removal of existing landscaping and street furniture and uplifting of York stone paving for cleaning.

There will also be a deep clean of the former market hall building which was slated to become a cinema until that part of the plan was shelved again in December due to financial constraints.

Council leader Steve Flitter said: “We will be making sure local people and visitors receive further updates as this work progress.

The project will give a facelift to the market hall building and bus station on Bakewell Road. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)

“Our longer term ambition is still to have a cinema on this site, but in the meantime we are determined to create a more open and safe environment for the many people who use public transport and taxis at this important town centre location.”

The next phase of work, expected in the spring, will involve Derbyshire County Council altering the layout of the bus layby and resurfacing footways.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, the county’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We’re pleased to be working with the district council to make improvements to this part of Matlock.

“We were planning other improvements to the surfacing and a bus shelter in this area, and so we are working together to try to minimise disruption to users of the bus station and those visiting this part of town.”

She added: “We are also putting in real time bus information, where a digital screen will let bus passengers know when they can expect their bus, which is based on where the bus is. We know these are popular with passengers so we hope this will be of real value to bus users in the town.”

The district council will also oversee the demolition of a redundant kiosk, redecoration of the building, installation of large windows and new seating to create a comfortable waiting area for bus and taxi passengers, street furniture, landscaping, tree planting, lighting and signage.

The project is being funded by the two councils and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.