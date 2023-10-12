Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that, as the Environment Agency’s flood wall repairs have finished, Matlock Bridge has reopened to one-way traffic.

Residents were thanked by the council for their patience during the repairs – which started when the A6 Derwent Way was shut in August 2022 to rebuild a flood wall that collapsed during a storm.

‘Lifty McShifty’, the large crane used to complete the flood work, was removed from Matlock towards the end of August, before the A6 Derwent Way reopened at the start of September.

Matlock Bridge has officially reopened.