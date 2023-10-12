Matlock Bridge reopens after several weeks of closure – ending disruption started by flood protection works last year
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that, as the Environment Agency’s flood wall repairs have finished, Matlock Bridge has reopened to one-way traffic.
Residents were thanked by the council for their patience during the repairs – which started when the A6 Derwent Way was shut in August 2022 to rebuild a flood wall that collapsed during a storm.
‘Lifty McShifty’, the large crane used to complete the flood work, was removed from Matlock towards the end of August, before the A6 Derwent Way reopened at the start of September.
Work then began to return the bridge to one-way traffic, taking around six weeks to complete. The council says it had considered making the two-way arrangement permanent, but concluded it would cause tailbacks behind drivers waiting to turn right off Dale Road.