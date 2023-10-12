News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man as they investigate incident at Tesco store in Derbyshire town centre

Officers investigating an incident at a Derbyshire Tesco store have urged the public to help them locate the picutred man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of two offences that took place at the Tesco store on High Street, Heanor – on Thursday, September 28 2023.

One incident relates to an alleged theft, and the other concerns reports of a public order offence.

Officers have today released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation – adding that he could be either a potential suspect or witness.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.This is the man that officers wish to trace.
This is the man that officers wish to trace.
If you recognise this man, or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 23*605120:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.