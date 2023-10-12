Police appeal to trace man as they investigate incident at Tesco store in Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of two offences that took place at the Tesco store on High Street, Heanor – on Thursday, September 28 2023.
One incident relates to an alleged theft, and the other concerns reports of a public order offence.
Officers have today released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation – adding that he could be either a potential suspect or witness.
If you recognise this man, or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 23*605120:
