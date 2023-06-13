News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Major railway upgrades between Derby and Chesterfield complete after 16 days of work

Teams from Network Rail have renewed railway tracks in tunnels at Clay Cross and Milford.
By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

The work took over 17,000 hours to complete and saw the tracks completely re-laid on a key route between Derby and Chesterfield.

The 183 year old Clay Cross tunnel has also received drainage upgrades, new sleepers – specialist equipment which supports the rails – and new ballast – the stones used for drainage and track support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Significant upgrades have also been carried out at Milford tunnel with over two miles of track renewed at both tunnels.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit with teams from Network Rail at Clay Cross tunnelCllr Charlotte Cupit with teams from Network Rail at Clay Cross tunnel
Cllr Charlotte Cupit with teams from Network Rail at Clay Cross tunnel
Most Popular

PICTURES: Look inside the new £2million paediatric unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Steve Hopkinson, operations director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: “It is great to see that this essential work to fully upgrade the tracks in these two Derbyshire tunnels has now been completed.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carried out this significant programme of work, which will bring much smoother and more reliable journeys to our passengers and freight users travelling through the two tunnels.”

Between both schemes, a total of 32 engineering trains were used to replace 5040 sleepers, 12,322 tonnes of ballast and 360 tonnes of rail. All this work means that passengers will benefit from a safer and more reliable railway.

Major track upgrades have taken place at Clay Cross and MilfordMajor track upgrades have taken place at Clay Cross and Milford
Major track upgrades have taken place at Clay Cross and Milford
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Network Rail worked closely with East Midlands Railway (EMR) and CrossCountry during this intensive programme of works, with rail replacement buses and rail diversions keeping passengers on the move throughout.

John Robson, CrossCountry’s regional director for the East Midlands & East Anglia, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while work has been underway on one of our key routes between Derby and Chesterfield. The essential work carried out over the last 16 days means that our passengers can count on the railway to deliver swift, reliable journeys through Derbyshire for years to come.”

Cllr Charrlote Cupit, councillor for Clay Cross North, visited the tunnel to see work take place on June 2 and added: “Many thanks to everyone who has been involved in this major local project. During the works, it was a privilege to be able to visit Clay Cross Tunnel to see this historic site and to learn more about the upgrade to a key part of our local rail infrastructure.”

Related topics:Network RailClay CrossChesterfieldDerbyshireEast Midlands RailwayEast Midlands