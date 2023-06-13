Chesterfield Royal Hospital has officially opened it’s brand new paediatric unit – and we were invited to take a look inside.

The unit has been designed to provide a welcoming space for children to be assessed by healthcare professionals in as little as 15 minutes.

Families were consulted about how they wanted the unit to look; and it features a space for waiting and playing and bright colours in all areas.

Children will be able to stay overnight if needed but the unit is ultimately designed for short-term treatment.

Tracy Barker, lead nurse for family care, told the DT that the unit would make ‘a real difference’ to the children treated at the hospital.

She said: “We are incredibly excited to see this come to fruition. Previously children who will now be referred to the PAU were treated on our inpatient ward, which is not always the best environment for a short stay.”

At the official opening, we were invited to look around the new ward and even indulged in a slice of cake. Pictured below is the sparkling new Paediatric Assessment Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.