Major Derbyshire A-road to close tonight to allow recovery of lorry involved in crash

A busy Derbyshire route will close again today to allow for a lorry involved in an earlier crash to be removed from the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
National Highways reported this morning that a collision involving a lorry had forced the closure of the A38 southbound, between the A61 at Alfreton and the A610 near Ripley.

Emergency services attended the collision and the route is now fully reopen – but it will close again later this evening.

At 8.00pm today, the route will be shut to allow the lorry involved in the collision to be recovered from the scene.

