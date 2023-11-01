News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help finding man missing from his home in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police say they are concerned for the safety of a man who is missing from his home in Dronfield.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:18 GMT
Jack was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday 30 October. The 28-year-old is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing, walking boots and a high-vis jacket. Jack is believed to be travelling in a silver Ford Mondeo, registration beginning YR08, which has distinctive yellow tinted headlights.

Anyone who has seen Jack, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 252 of 31 October:

Website – use the police online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

