Major Derbyshire A-road blocked in both directions following accident – with traffic building along route
A busy Derbyshire route is currently blocked after an accident – with delays expected for drivers.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has confirmed that the A6 is currently blocked in both ways following an accident this afternoon.
The incident has taken place between Mill Road in Cromford and Lathkill Lane at Whatstandwell.
Drivers are set to face delays along the route, with traffic already queuing in the affected area.