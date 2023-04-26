News you can trust since 1855
Major Derbyshire A-road blocked in both directions following accident – with traffic building along route

A busy Derbyshire route is currently blocked after an accident – with delays expected for drivers.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has confirmed that the A6 is currently blocked in both ways following an accident this afternoon.

The incident has taken place between Mill Road in Cromford and Lathkill Lane at Whatstandwell.

An accident has occurred along the A6.An accident has occurred along the A6.
Drivers are set to face delays along the route, with traffic already queuing in the affected area.

