Cyclist dies after being found with serious injuries on busy route through Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire cyclist has sadly died after being discovered with serious injuries this morning.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a cyclist had been found with serious injuries in Derby Road, Wirksworth, at 5.01am today.
A force spokesperson said: “Paramedics attended the scene, however, the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who may have been nearby, or those with CCTV footage from the area between 4.50am and 5.00am.
READ THIS: Police appeal after gravestone damaged and lead stolen from church roof in Derbyshire village
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 86-260423:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.