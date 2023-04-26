Cyclist dies after being found with serious injuries on busy route through Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a cyclist had been found with serious injuries in Derby Road, Wirksworth, at 5.01am today.

A force spokesperson said: “Paramedics attended the scene, however, the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Enquiries are ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who may have been nearby, or those with CCTV footage from the area between 4.50am and 5.00am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 86-260423:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101