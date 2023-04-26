Police appeal after gravestone damaged and lead stolen from church roof in Derbyshire village
Officers are urging the public to help their investigation following an incident at a Derbyshire village church.
Officers were called to All Saints Church in Sudbury on Monday, April 24 – after reports of a theft and damage being caused to the roof.
The incident happened between Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 – and a gravestone dating back to the 1800s was also damaged.
The Derbyshire Police Rural Crime Team want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area – as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage that may help.
You can contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*214719:
Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.