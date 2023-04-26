Drivers in Derbyshire town warned to stop contravening one-way systems amid ‘ongoing traffic difficulties’

The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports from residents that drivers are contravening one-way systems during peak rush hour times – in particular around Wilsthorpe Island. Officers said that this was potentially putting other road users at risk.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We appreciate the ongoing difficulties with traffic in the area, especially with the roadworks that are currently in place, however drivers must adhere to the rules of the road.

“Officers will be present in these hotspots and drivers who break the law will be stopped and tickets issued if deemed appropriate.

Drivers were warned that officers would be patrolling the area and may issue tickets.