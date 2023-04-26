​Kearn Owen, 31, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £192 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Matthew Highfield, 41, of Pevensey Court, Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £154 victim surcharge and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Logan, 20, of Harewood Road, Holymoorside: Guilty of dangerous driving. Handed 15-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Elizabeth Fox, 44, of Greenaway Lane, Hackney, Derbyshire: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Kerry Hutsby, 28, of Loscoe Grange, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susane Maunder, 38 of Melanie Close, Simmondley, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban due to repeat offending, £830 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Gunnar Asmund, 52, of Malia Road, Tapton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban due to repeat offending, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jamie Chambers, 28, of Waterford Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 59, 60, 59, 57 and 60 miles per hour. Handed £133 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Suleyman Kilincarslan, 21, of Slack Lane, Heath: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel McCall, 43, of John O'Gaunts Way, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £116 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Ryan Woodhouse, 30, of Braemar Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £170 court costs.

Paul Hoskin, 54, of Old Hall Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Ashall, 35, of Upper Moor Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Shelley Taylor, 45, of Circular Drive, Renishaw: Guity of throwing a cigarette end. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £330 court costs.

Vineta Didzus, 32, of Whiston street, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

David Robertson, 44, of Abbott Court, Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fasil Hussain, Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Matthew Silcock, 24, of Cheedale Avenue, Loundsley Green: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with 20 additional hours of unpaid work, handed £60 court costs.

Christopher Stain, 37, of Union Street, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Fabio Cuni, 27, of Wilson Street, Alfreton: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismail Delici, 36, Franchise Street, Derby: Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving. Handed six-month driving ban, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Aungelique Francis 27, of Kettlewell Close, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £185 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Dawid Kawka, 19, of Carter Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £447 fine, £179 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

John Thornhill, 52, of Tamworth Street, Duffield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 46 miles per hour - and failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vasilae Dorbin, 23, of Stanton Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Dyson, 27, of Althorp Close, Swanwick: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ciaran Heaney, 50, of North Avenue, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to comply with a red light traffic signal. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Bethany Herbert, 30, of High Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Roskilly, 46, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of class A and B drugs. Case sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Brett Brentnall, 50, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton: Guilty of threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Handed five-year criminal behaviour order and ordered to pay £900 compensation.