Richard Roskilly, 46, had called police minutes before, telling them unknown males had been inside his home, had stolen his car keys and were now “hanging about in cars”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard a neighbour reported seeing “a guy with an axe who looks unhinged, staring into properties”.

Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid told the court how, as the March 21 incident unfolded, a plain clothes police officer pulled up on Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, to investigate.

She said: “He could see (the defendant) had an axe in one hand and a black kettle and lighter in another – he was talking to someone but there was no-one in the area.

"Armed officers arrived and he was told to lay down on the ground, which he did, and was arrested.”

After being taken into police custody the kettle was found to be filled with petrol and sugar – which would make it “stick” to a victim.

A search of the defendant’s home uncovered cocaine, cannabis and stash of Zopiclone sleeping pills.

Ms McDaid said during a police interview Roskilly told officers three males had been in his property and he had picked up the axe from his shed.

He had intended to throw boiling water over the perceived home invaders, however he could not recall pouring fuel inside the kettle.

The court heard the defendant had been before the courts before, however this was now a very long time ago – in 1998.

Roskilly, of Williamthorpe Road, admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of class A and class B drugs.

Sending the case to Derby Crown Court for sentence, District Judge Steven Flint told Roskilly: “These are serious offences.

"Carrying petrol in a kettle and an axe in a public place, it’s very dangerous. The offences are too serious for me to sentence.”