M1 tailbacks in Derbyshire after lorry crashes through barrier and down embankment
Drivers have been warned of continuing delays on the M1 through Derbyshire after a lorry crashed through a safety barrier and down an embankment.
The incident happened this morning, Tuesday, October 26, just over the South Yorkshire border, on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.
Two lanes remain closed and Highways England says normal traffic conditions will not return until about 9pm.
National Highways tweeted: “The lane 1 closure #M1 south at #Woodall will remain in place until we can deal with the barrier damage and the recovery of the vehicle.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a number of calls this morning (26 October) at 7.20am reporting a lorry had swerved and left the motorway veering down a ditch on the M1 between J31 and Woodall services.
"It is reported an electricity pole was knocked down.
“The driver of the lorry is not thought to have any injuries. National Grid were attending to recover the pole.”