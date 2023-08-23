At 9.40pm yesterday, fire crews were finally able to leave the scene of the oil tanker blaze between J28 and J29 of the M1.

The tanker was emptied and recovered from the route, before the incident was left in the hands of National Highways.

Today, two lanes still remain closed on the M1 southbound between these junctions, to allow for emergency resurfacing works.