News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

M1 fire Derbyshire: Drivers still facing delays of nearly an hour along M1 with emergency repairs after oil tanker blaze

The oil tanker fire that caused major disruption along the M1 in Derbyshire yesterday is still leading to delays – with emergency repairs underway and lane closures in place.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read

At 9.40pm yesterday, fire crews were finally able to leave the scene of the oil tanker blaze between J28 and J29 of the M1.

The tanker was emptied and recovered from the route, before the incident was left in the hands of National Highways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, two lanes still remain closed on the M1 southbound between these junctions, to allow for emergency resurfacing works.

READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Drivers are currently facing delays of around 50 minutes on the approach to the affected area.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireNational HighwaysChesterfieldHeanorIlkestonHigh Peak