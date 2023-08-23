Samuel Cioara, 29, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.

Matthew Fletcher, 41, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerzy Malach, 52, of Meadow Court, Priory Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 and 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £464 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Daniel Witts, 43, of Olive Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Michelle Rennie, 44, of Highfield Road, Hayfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £169 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Billy Gayles, 30, of Stand Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving with a poorly-secured load. Handed £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Knight, 24, of Market Street, Ironville: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine.

Jaspal Kang, 56, of High Street, Woodville: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed eight penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Sean Peat, 56, of Campion Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 59 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Kristian Ward, 30, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 30 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Whitehouse, 30, of Anglers Lane, Spondon: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 13 weeks.

Cameron Sharp, 22, of Pingreaves Drive, Chellaston: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed on a scrambler bike on a bridleway with no protective headgear. Handed £210 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £650 costs.

Michael Llewellyn, 60, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 17 weeks.

Jorden Belinfante, 34, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for four months, handed £60 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mihaita Iulian-Voicu, 39, of Birchwood Lane, Somercotes: Guilty of using cinematographic apparatus while driving. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Krish Mediratta, 34, of Lynwood Road, Sinfin: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Thomas Woodward, 32, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: Guilty of driving with a poorly-secured load. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Tyree Airlie, 30, of The Coppice, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mushtaq Mereen, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Deneil Thompson, 27, of Walter Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Asik Zubair, 35 of St Augustine Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Laura Adams, 39, of Birchover Way, Allestree: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine and £34 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Asher, 33, of Sanforth Street, Newbold: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Simone Avila, 48, of Shetland Close, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ravinder Basuta, 42, of Atlantic Way, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 66 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Simon Brown, 33, of Northern Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving a car with a noisy exhaust. Handed £50 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Burton, 73, of Churchside Walk, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with an expired licence. Case adjourned.

Mark Bush, 65, of Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £34 fine, £13 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Joseph Cleary, 35, of Walton Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed and failing to stop. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Tyler Dickinson, 20, of Wye Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs.