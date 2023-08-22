Liam Turner was caught on CCTV kicking and stamping on another man along with one other male when an argument broke out between them near the Donut Roundabout.

During a further assault in April 2021 following his arrest and release, Turner punched and kicked his ex-girlfriend’s new partner to the head.

In the following October of last year he then stabbed another man in the ribs, puncturing a lung.

Liam Turner was jailed for two years and 11 months.

The first incident at Chesterfield’s Donut Roundabout was captured on CCTV and showed the defendant stamping on his prone victim – who passed out.

Derby Crown Court heard he awoke in an ambulance with a dislocated ankle and shoulder.

During the incident in April 2021 – at around 5.10am in Chesterfield – Turner had spotted his ex-girlfriend with another male.

After climbing into a taxi with them and kicking and punching the male to the head Turner then threw him “headfirst” to the pavement.

He was arrested immediately as nearby officers had witnessed the assault and was found to be carrying a lock knife.

On October 3 last year Turner was on a motorcycle when he approached his next victim after being called by a female who was involved in an argument with the complainant.

After “squaring up” with Turner the victim fled when he saw the defendant produce a knife.

A prosecutor told the court: “As he turned and fled he felt what he thought was a punch to the left-hand side of his ribs. He realised he was bleeding.

"He continued to run covered in his blood and could hear the motorbike in the distance.”

Turner, of Marfield Drive, North Wingfield, admitted affray, possession of a knife and assault with actual bodily harm. The court heard Turner carried knives to self-harm and had the scars to prove it.

He was also diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder, a paranoid personality disorder and a borderline personality disorder.

His defence barrister described how Turner had a “very difficult upbringing”, suffering physical abuse.

The court heard Turner’s sister had been murdered – while he had lost loved ones to suicide and arson and the mother of his child had also recently died.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “You have had a dreadful life, there’s no doubt about that – I’ve heard the defence tell this court things about you which nobody would ever wish upon their worst enemy.

"It’s difficult to imagine what kind of life you must have had. In your words ‘you get used to it – it makes me not a very nice person. I get a lot of fist’.

“The problem is I’ve got to be concerned about the public at large and what you might end of doing to them – if a knife if used then just one stab can kill somebody.”