Kayleigh Marshall, 36, used the money paid directly into her bank account to pay for her own household bills and food shopping, Derby Crown Court heard.

Between May 2019 and September 2021 single mother-of-three Marshall received £14,500 after her mother was deemed unable to manage her own finances and the defendant was appointed to manage the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Almas Ben-Aribia described how Marshall paid just over £1,000 of the money to the Norfolk-based care home – which was intended for her mother’s personal care, including toiletries, haircuts and clothes.

Kayleigh Marshall used the money paid directly into her bank account to pay for her own household bills and food shopping, Derby Crown Court heard

Ms Ben-Aribia said: "The defendant was made appointee for the payments in 2018 – the payments were made into the defendant’s bank account.

"Between May 7 2019 and September 2 2021 the defendant received approximately £14,500 in payments – however the care home became concerned it had not been receiving money from the defendant.”

Marshall’s crimes came to light after a social care safeguarding officer became involved in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Marshall’s police interview after her arrest, Ms Ben-Aribia said: “She said her mother had become ill and that she was not all that close with her mother. She got used to having the extra cash and used it to pay her own bills and for food shopping.”

Leslie Pidcock, defending Marshall, said her client would have to live with her actions “forever”. She added: “The sad reality is the defendant has no real idea at this stage of her mother’s mental state.

"When she last had contact with her four years ago she barely recognised her – this defendant may never be able to make amends to her mother.”

Recorder Patrick Upward KC, suspending a six-month jail term for 12 months, told Marshall: “I am quite satisfied you recognise the breach of trust you carried out was enormous.

"Having said that, I recognise that you admitted it immediately when challenged by the police. I have no doubt that you are remorseful for having done what you did.”