Serial Chesterfield football lout jailed for Notts County fracas in town centre

A serial Chesterfield football lout who was seen throwing a punch at a Notts County fan during a town centre clash has been jailed.
By Ben McVay
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Jarvis Wright got involved in the incident on February 11 this year, in the lead-up to a Spireites home fixture with the Magpies while serving a suspending sentence for a previous melee in June 2021.

Prosecutor Raglan Ashton described how during the previous June 5 incident two years ago on Chesterfield’s Corporation Street, self-employed plumber Wright was part of a group of three males who kicked, punched and headbutted another male. He was handed 21 months suspended for two years.

However Mr Ashton listed two further football incidents. In December 2021, Wright, 26, was arrested outside a pub when Chesterfield FC played Grimsby.

Jarvis WrightJarvis Wright
He was also arrested at Barnet’s Hive Stadium in May 2018 after stealing an officer’s hat and refusing to leave the ground after being ejected by a steward.

Wright’s barrister described him as “relatively immature” and said he had “one too many” drinks when he encountered the Notts County fans in Chesterfield in February this year.

Asking the judge not to activate the defendant’s suspended sentence, the barrister said Wright’s girlfriend was expecting a child and he would lose his business if sent to custody.

However Judge Jonathan Bennett told Wright: “I’m sorry, but you’ve brought it on yourself.” He added: “This was close to the ground and was a game with some tension – you had something to drink and were with a group of other people. It was a serious matter.

"You’ve ended up here in breach of a suspended sentence. You walked out of this court on April 4, 2022 with a sentence of 21 months suspended for two years.

"It was a very serious offence committed in Chesterfield – you were with a group and no doubt had been drinking again.

"You’ve committed another offence that has a lot of similar conditions – I regrettably come to the view that it would not be unjust to activate the sentence.”

Wright, of Staley Drive, Glapwell, was convicted of threatening behaviour for the Notts County incident. He was jailed for 12 months and handed a three-year football banning order.