M1 delays in Derbyshire after incident

There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire due to an incident this morning.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:37 am

Highways England is reporting that a broken down vehicle is causing problems on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, and 29A for Bolsover.

One lane is closed and highways officers believe it will clear by 12.15pm, with normal traffic conditions returning to the motorway by 12.30pm.

Traffic on the M1 is building after a vehicle breakdown in Derbyshire.
