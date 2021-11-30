M1 delays in Derbyshire after incident
There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire due to an incident this morning.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:02 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:37 am
Highways England is reporting that a broken down vehicle is causing problems on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, and 29A for Bolsover.
One lane is closed and highways officers believe it will clear by 12.15pm, with normal traffic conditions returning to the motorway by 12.30pm.
MORE: Derbyshire weather: Will it snow again in Chesterfield? Met Office forecast after snow and ice warnings