Derbyshire weather: Will it snow again in Chesterfield? Met Office forecast after snow and ice warnings
Storm Arwen brought wind, heavy snow and ice to Derbyshire over the weekend and temperatures dipped to the lowest levels of the winter so far.
The snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning (Monday, November 29) saw schools and roads closed, and disruption to travel across the area.
The Met Office forecast for Chesterfield does not include any more snow for the time being, although it will remain cold during Monday.
Temperatures will rise this evening and overnight however, with a very different day in store for Tuesday.
Temperatures will hit double figures and it will be cloudy with a warmer westerly wind direction.
Although temperatures will dip again by midweek, there are currently no indications of more snow during the week.
The weekend saw heavy snow showers, ice and galeforce winds sweep across the county as Storm Arwen battered the UK.
The wintry conditions resulted in a yellow weather warning for ice to be put in force this morning.