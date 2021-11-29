Derbyshire school closures

Derbyshire County Council is reporting the following closures:

Glossopdale School: School closed due to bad weather

Peak Forest Primary school will remain closed today due to snow, ice and power issues.

Schools have closed due to poor driving conditions

Great Hucklow CE Primary School: Due to dangerous road conditions and a very slippery school Lane, school will be closed today Monday 29th NovemberI

Stoney Middleton CE Primary School : Due to dangerous road conditions school will be closed today, Monday 29th November

Harpur Hill Primary School and Nursery: Closed today, Monday 29th November 2021, due to site issues.

Brailsford CE Primary school: closed today due to snow.

Bradley CE Primary School, Ashbourne:closed today due to snow.

Whittington Green School: Whittington Green will remain closed today due to a boiler issue and treacherous conditions.

Highfields School, Starkholmes and Lumsdale sites:Highfields School will be closed, Monday 29 November, due to unsafe conditions on both school sites and surrounding roads. Students should revert to remote learning. Please see the school website for the latest information.

Eyam: Due to the treacherous road conditions on minor roads Eyam CE Primary School will be closed Monday 29th November.

Flagg Nursery School: Flagg Nursery School is closing Monday 29th November, due to treacherous driving conditions

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Ashbourne: Due to unsafe school site and current weather conditions, QEGS school site will be closed Monday 29th Nov. For further details see school website.

Anthony Gell School: The school is closed today, Monday 29th November 2021 due to the icy conditions on site.--- please visit https://www.anthonygell.co.uk

A number of other scholols are opeing later

Youlgrave, All Saints C of E (VA) Primary School : Opening school and welcoming children at 10am.

Holmesdale Infant School: Due to the weather and current forecast, will be opening to pupils at 10.30am on Monday 29th November.

Monyash C of E Primary School: School will aim to open at 10am on Monday 29th December to allow staff to travel to school safely.