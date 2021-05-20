Long delays to motorists in Chesterfield town centre due to road works

Motorists have been warned to plan more time to complete journeys in and out of the town, particularly around Chesterfield Royal Hospital and up Hady Hill – where there are currently road works in place.

Traffic is currently building with cars at a standstill due to the temporary lights.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital advised patients not to panic if they are stuck in traffic, adding their clinics are aware of the congestion and will accommodate appointments.

In a post on Facebook, the hospital wrote: “Please be aware if you are visiting the hospital this morning that traffic is very very busy coming through town and up Hady Hill due to traffic lights and workmen.

“Please allow more time for your journey.

"Our clinics are aware of this and will accommodate you so please don’t panic if you are In traffic”.