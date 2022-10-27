Law catches up with banned driver who mocked Derbyshire police from behind the wheel
A banned driver got his comeuppance after he mocked Derbyshire police who had pulled over another motorist.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 2:41pm
Derbyshire Road Crime Unit officers pulled over a car following an incident in Langley Mill, but while they were dealing with motorist, a driver from a passing car shouted: ‘You can’t park there’.
It proved a costly taunt though, as officers followed the vehicle when checks with the DVLA revealed he had a revoked licence. Police stopped his car and the vehicle he was driving was seized at the scene.