News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Law catches up with banned driver who mocked Derbyshire police from behind the wheel

A banned driver got his comeuppance after he mocked Derbyshire police who had pulled over another motorist.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:41pm

Derbyshire Road Crime Unit officers pulled over a car following an incident in Langley Mill, but while they were dealing with motorist, a driver from a passing car shouted: ‘You can’t park there’.

Read More
Police warning to drivers as car flips over onto roof in Derbyshire town

It proved a costly taunt though, as officers followed the vehicle when checks with the DVLA revealed he had a revoked licence. Police stopped his car and the vehicle he was driving was seized at the scene.

Officers talked to the driver and discovered that according to the DVLA, he has a revoked licence. As a consequence the vehicle was seized at the scene. (Credit: Derbyshire Road Crime Unit)