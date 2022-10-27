Police warning to drivers as car flips over onto roof in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police has issued a warning to drivers after an accident which saw a car land on its roof, blocking the road.
Officers were called out on Wednesday morning to reports that a car had flipped over in Baslow. The female driver escaped without physical injuries. The car has been damaged and recovered causing delays until 8am.
Following the incident, Derbyshire Road Policing Unit urged drivers all motorists to drive according to the weather conditions at the time and to slow down.