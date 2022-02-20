Derbyshire floods: Latest weather updates as flood warnings issued for seven locations in Derbyshire

Two warnings have been issued for the River Wye. One is in place for Ashford-in-the-Water around Church Street, and the other covers Wye Bank, Brook Side and Milford at Bakewell.

Water levels in the Wye are rising at the Ashford river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Flooding of property is expected in these areas from midday today.

Peak levels will be similar to the flooding in January 2021, and with further rainfall forecast over the next 24 hours, river levels are expected to continue rising, remaining high until Tuesday.

Flooding is expected at several locations along the River Wye and River Derwent.

Four warnings have been issued for Bamford and Mytham Bridge, Grindleford, Hathersage, Chatsworth. Darley Dale is also covered by a warning, and a bridge in the town has sustained damage.

Water levels in the River Derwent have risen at the Ladybower Spillway river gauge, and flooding of properties in these areas is expected from midday.

With the rain continuing over the course of the day, river levels are expected to remain high in the Derwent until tomorrow.