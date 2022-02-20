Busy road between Chesterfield and Peak District forced to close after flooding hits Derbyshire

The A619, the main route linking Chesterfield with Bakewell, has been closed in both directions due to flooding at Baslow.

The flooding has hit the area between Bakewell Road and the B6012, and currently, there is no indication as to when the route will be reopened.

This comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain today, with flooding expected in Bakewell, Matlock, Chatsworth, Cromford and Ashford-in-the-Water.

Flooding is expected across the Derbyshire Dales today.