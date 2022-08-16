News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
These are the latest prices at forecourts in and around Chesterfield.

Latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up your car

These are the latest prices at petrol stations across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:21 pm

Earlier this year, petrol prices reached record highs in the UK – with July becoming the most costly month on record for drivers looking to fill their tanks.

The cost of fuel has, however, started to drop over recent weeks. Even with this decrease, many are struggling to afford to fill up – and these are the latest petrol prices in the area, so you can find the cheapest station near you.

READ THIS: Police seize car from dodgy Derbyshire motorist – who had been driving without licence for 25 years

All figures in this list have been taken from PetrolPrices.com.

1. Shell Heath

Unleaded: 169.9p Diesel: 182.9p (Prices from August 16)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Co-op Duckmanton

Unleaded: 170.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from August 13)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Esso Sheffield Road

Unleaded: 171.9p Diesel: 183.9p (Prices from August 15)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Tesco Extra Whittington Moor

Unleaded: 171.9p Diesel: 183.9p (Prices from August 15)

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshirePolice
Next Page
Page 1 of 4