Latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up your car
These are the latest prices at petrol stations across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.
Earlier this year, petrol prices reached record highs in the UK – with July becoming the most costly month on record for drivers looking to fill their tanks.
The cost of fuel has, however, started to drop over recent weeks. Even with this decrease, many are struggling to afford to fill up – and these are the latest petrol prices in the area, so you can find the cheapest station near you.
READ THIS: Police seize car from dodgy Derbyshire motorist – who had been driving without licence for 25 years
All figures in this list have been taken from PetrolPrices.com.
Page 1 of 4