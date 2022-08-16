Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, August 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the M1, when a driver made a last-ditch exit after noticing their marked car.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “A bit of experience was used and we waited a bit further along and, hey-presto, he passes us a few minutes later.”

Officers stopped the motorist and discovered that he had been driving for 25 years – despite only holding a provisional licence.

The unlicensed driver saw his vehicle confiscated by officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...