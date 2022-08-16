Police seize car from dodgy Derbyshire motorist – who had been driving without licence for 25 years
Police stopped a driver on the M1 in Derbyshire over the weekend – and discovered that he had driven without a licence for over two decades.
On Sunday, August 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the M1, when a driver made a last-ditch exit after noticing their marked car.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “A bit of experience was used and we waited a bit further along and, hey-presto, he passes us a few minutes later.”
Officers stopped the motorist and discovered that he had been driving for 25 years – despite only holding a provisional licence.
READ THIS: Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
The driver was reported for the offence and his car was seized by the DRPU.