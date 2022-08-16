Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
A suspected illegal immigrant was arrested after crashing on a busy Derbyshire A-road – with officers discovering tens of thousands of pounds after searching his vehicle.
On Saturday, August 13, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit moved to intercept a vehicle on the A38 southbound between Alfreton and Ripley. Their automatic number plate recognition technology had indicated that the driver had no licence or insurance.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Upon seeing the ‘follow me’ matrix appear the driver panics, leaves the carriageway on the nearside before swerving back across the road, crashing into the central barrier. The reason for his panic soon became apparent.”
Officers found that the driver had no licence or insurance, and had entered the UK illegally. He was also found to have tens of thousands of pounds in the boot of his car.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office extends yellow warning after heatwave
-
3
Bands let it shine to celebrate the life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks in 8-hour festival
-
4
Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
-
5
Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area
READ THIS: Derbyshire drink driver arrested after ‘running out of talent’ and crashing on busy A-road
He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, as well as immigration and document offences, and both his car and money were seized.