On Saturday, August 13, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit moved to intercept a vehicle on the A38 southbound between Alfreton and Ripley. Their automatic number plate recognition technology had indicated that the driver had no licence or insurance.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Upon seeing the ‘follow me’ matrix appear the driver panics, leaves the carriageway on the nearside before swerving back across the road, crashing into the central barrier. The reason for his panic soon became apparent.”

Officers found that the driver had no licence or insurance, and had entered the UK illegally. He was also found to have tens of thousands of pounds in the boot of his car.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

