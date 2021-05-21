Lanes reopened after vehicle broke down on M1 entry slip near Chesterfield

All lanes on the M1 northbound entry slip at Junction 31, near to Chesterfield, have been reopened after a vehicle broke down earlier this morning (Friday, May 21).

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:00 am

Recovery workers have now removed the vehicle which was blocking the lane leading to the motorway in Sheffield.

But another vehicle break down has forced one lane of the A38 northbound in Derbyshire – between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1 to shut.

Drivers have been warned of delays until 9.30am this morning.

All lanes on the M1 northbound entry slip at Junction 31 have been reopened. Credit: Highways England.

More to follow.

