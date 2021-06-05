Lane closed after vehicle breaks down on M1 in Derbyshire

A broken down vehicle has forced one lane of the M1 Soutbound in Derbyshire to be closed.

By Lizzie Day
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:01 pm

The incident occurred between Junctions 29 and 28 earlier this afternoon (Saturday, June 5).

Recovery workers are making their way to the scene to remove the vehicle which broke down in the live lane of the motorway.

The vehicle is expected to be cleared soon and ‘normal’ traffic conditions should resume between 3.15pm and 3.30pm according to Highways England.

A vehicle has broken down in a lane on the M1 in Derbyshire. Credit: Highways England.

More updates to follow.

