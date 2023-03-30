Infamous Snake Pass in Peak District named among the world’s most dangerous roads

The Snake Pass was included in a ranking of the ten most dangerous roads across the world, after research by StressFreeCarRental.com.

The Peak District route is notoriously hazardous, with a series of blind summits and difficult bends. It has become a hotspot for fatal accidents and is usually forced to shut for 70 days of the year on average, due to dangerous conditions caused by heavy snow and landslides.

The Bealach-na-ba road in the Scottish Highlands, otherwise called the ‘Devil’s Elbow’, was also featured. This narrow pass boasts the steepest ascent of any road in the UK at 2,054 feet, with a number of sharp hairpin turns along the route.

The Snake Pass was ranked among some of the most dangerous routes across the globe.

Other routes that made the list include the North Yungas Road in Bolivia – known locally as the ‘Route of Death’. This road spans 50 miles and forces drivers to take on 200 hairpin twists – with vertical drops of up to 3000ft into the Amazon jungle below.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Drivers are urged to proceed with extreme caution while attempting to tackle any of the most dangerous roads in the world.

“Whether someone is an exceptionally experienced driver or overconfident, is it not worth taking any chances.