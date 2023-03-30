Young man suffers “significant injuries” during incident at popular Peak District attraction

At 5.48pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 29), the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with an incident at the waterfall at Chatsworth House.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A young man had slipped and fallen a slight distance around the willow tree waterfall and suffered significant injuries.

“Extrication was proving an issue, so we were tasked to assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The casualty was transported from the scene via ambulance.