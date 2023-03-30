Young man suffers “significant injuries” during incident at popular Peak District attraction
A young man was left with “significant injuries” after a fall in the grounds of Chatsworth House in the Peak District.
At 5.48pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 29), the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with an incident at the waterfall at Chatsworth House.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “A young man had slipped and fallen a slight distance around the willow tree waterfall and suffered significant injuries.
“Extrication was proving an issue, so we were tasked to assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.”
As the team arrived at the site, DFRS and the East Midlands Ambulance Service had successfully recovered the casualty and moved him to the waiting ambulance.