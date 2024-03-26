Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A61 in Chesterfield, close to the Tesco extra at Whittington Moor.

Lockoford Lane is currently partially blocked as a result of the incident, impacting the route heading east towards Brimington and Staveley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...