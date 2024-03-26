Incident on A61 in Chesterfield leads to disruption for drivers – with another busy route partially blocked
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A61 in Chesterfield, close to the Tesco extra at Whittington Moor.
Lockoford Lane is currently partially blocked as a result of the incident, impacting the route heading east towards Brimington and Staveley.
READ THIS: Multiple arrests made after fight breaks out in Derbyshire town – as police appeal for witnesses
Drivers were warned that congestion is building following the accident, with traffic tailing back to the Lordsmill Roundabout in the town centre.