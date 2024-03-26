Incident on A61 in Chesterfield leads to disruption for drivers – with another busy route partially blocked

Drivers in Chesterfield were warned of delays this morning after an incident along the A61 – with traffic building on the busy A-road and another route partially blocked.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:24 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A61 in Chesterfield, close to the Tesco extra at Whittington Moor.

Lockoford Lane is currently partially blocked as a result of the incident, impacting the route heading east towards Brimington and Staveley.

Drivers were warned that congestion is building following the accident, with traffic tailing back to the Lordsmill Roundabout in the town centre.

